SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash on E. 70th street claimed one person’s life Wednesday night.

Around 7:20 p.m. EMS and police received a call to E. 70th St. near Thornhill Ave. Officers say the driver was traveling west on E.70th. The car hit a pedestrian when they stepped out into the street.

Officials say the pedestrian was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment but died en route to the hospital. Authorities say the driver does not appear to be at fault, and no charges are pending.

Officers at the scene of a crash on E. 70th (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Police investigating after car hit a pedestrian Wednesday night (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

1 dies in crash on E. 70th (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.