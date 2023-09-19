BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the construction project on I-20 in Bossier will replace pavement that was originally laid in the 1960s.

Construction will close off both the eastbound and westbound lanes on I-20 from Hamilton Road to Industrial Drive reducing the interstate to only one lane.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation, the construction project will be split. into three phases.

“Phase one will be in place for about two months or so to be able to rebuild that outside shoulder to make it strong enough to handle traffic, and then phase two will commence into the actual reconstruction work which is to remove and reconstruct the inside lane that’s going to take about 10 months. And phase three will be the outside lanes, so traffic will be flowing on the newly built inside, the contractor will be building the outside lane plus all of those interchanges that are going to take about a year,” says DOTD Public Information Officer, Erin Buchanan

These lane closures are expected to last for two years. Officials with Bossier City and the state transportation department urge drivers to exercise caution and patience to ensure the safety of other drivers and construction workers while this lengthy project is underway.