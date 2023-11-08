SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s giving season, and LifeShare Blood Center is encouraging blood donors to give blood leading up to the holiday by offering free ham and turkey vouchers.

From Saturday, November 18th through Wednesday, November 22nd, LifeShare donors will receive a free LifeShare shirt and a voucher valued at $15 towards purchasing a turkey or ham.

“Holidays are a hard time for blood collections as our normal collection points, such as schools and businesses, close for the holidays. LifeShare supplies over 100 hospitals and medical partners with blood and blood products throughout the region,” says Director of Community Engagement, Mandi Johnson, “Since Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on what we are most grateful for, LifeShare is giving thanks to our donors for giving blood and sharing life.”

The participating LifeShare Blood Centers include:

Shreveport Center is located at 8910 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71106

Our Bossier City Center is located at 1523 Doctors Lane, Bossier City, LA 71111

Vouchers will be available at all LifeShare donor centers and all mobile drives for the five days.

To schedule a donation appointment, visit www.lifeshare.org/give. Walk-ins are welcome.