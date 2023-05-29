SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport on Monday.

Dispatch records show over 19 units on the scene of a welfare call on Old River Circle and E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. The LSP says two officers arrived and, after an altercation, shots were fired at a subject.

The subject was taken to Ochsner LSU University Health Shreveport with at least one gunshot wound, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Officials say no officers were injured during the incident.

The Shreveport Police Department contacted the LSP to take over the investigation. The LSP says their investigators are working diligently to process the crime scene. Body and dash cam footage is still being reviewed.

Officials say once further information is learned about this investigation the LSP will release it to the public.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update as we receive more information.