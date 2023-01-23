KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in Keithville was left heavily damaged after a fire broke out Monday afternoon.

Units from Caddo Fire Districts 4, 5 and 6, and deputies from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Barron Rd. near Newson Rd. around 3:12 p.m.

Images of the home show one side of the structure gutted by fire. Smoke damage can be seen from the windows of the home.

Authorities are investigating how the fire happened. They say no one was injured.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.