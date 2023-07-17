TEXARKANA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two juveniles are being held in the Bi-State Jail, and at the Lantz Lurry Juvenile Detention Center, after Texarkana, Texas police chased them on foot several times in early July.

Vanderic Ross, 17, and an unnamed 16-year-old were arrested after several overnight burglaries took place at vape shops beginning around 3:00 a.m. on July 10. An alarm call at the Vapor Stop on North Stateline led police to find the front door glass shattered and items missing from inside the store, and minutes later police found a similar situation at a vape store on College Drive. Vape stores on Stateline and West 7th Street were also broken into, and surveillance video showed suspects using a large rock to break in the glass on the front doors of the businesses. After the glass was broken, the suspects ran inside to grab items and police allege that the suspects in the videos at each of the vape stores are the same suspects.

Around 5:00 the same morning as the burglaries, a vehicle was parked at a car wash on Richmond Road and several people were gathered around and talking. Officer Kevin Cornelius said that as he pulled into the parking lot to make sure all was well, the people gathered around the vehicle began to run and he recognized one of them as a suspect from the security footage from the burglary at the Vape shop on Stateline.

Officer Cornelius chased after the suspect but was unsuccessful in his attempt to apprehend him.

Ross and the juvenile were later found hiding in a nearby wooded area after local citizens assisted. Both juveniles ran again when police approached, but the juveniles were caught easily.

The vehicle at the car wash was traced to a theft from the previous night.

Detectives determined the suspects may have been involved in a burglary at another store a few nights before when the glass was broken out of the front door of another business with a large rock.

Both juveniles were arrested and are facing charges of three counts of Burglary of a Building, Criminal Mischief, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Evading Arrest. Ross has a previous Parole Violation warrant for his arrest and is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail. His bond is $180,000. The unnamed juvenile has been transported to Lantz Lurry Juvenile Detention Center.