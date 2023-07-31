Extreme heat to continue with a little relief next week

The large area of upper-level high pressure that has brought plenty of heat to most of the country will settle over our area with even hotter temperatures for the middle of this week. The ridge will weaken allowing for a little relief and a little rain by the middle of next week.

High temps this summer: Today has become the seventh day this summer that temperatures have reached the triple digits this summer. Sunday was the hottest day of the summer so far in Shreveport with a high of 105 degrees. It is possible that we could see six or seven more triple-digit days during the next week.

The heat continues: Temperatures today have once again climbed several degrees above 100 over most of the area. It appears that we will see little relief for the rest of this week and this weekend. Overnight lows will likely stay in the upper 70s to low 80s. Daytime highs will likely stay in the 102 to 106-degree range from now through the weekend.

Spotty storms end..Sunshine resumes: The center of the upper-level ridge that is now to the west of our area will settle right over us by the middle of this week. A weakness in this ridge has allowed a few spotty t’storms to pop up over the area this afternoon. This rain will quickly end Monday evening and we will settle back to a dry weather pattern. Futurecast shows the end of the rain this evening, a clear to partly cloudy sky tonight, and plenty of sunshine Tuesday.

A small break from the heat next week: Long-range models show that the upper ridge will weaken and drift back to the west by the first half of next week. This will allow the heat to ease a little. Daytime highs should retreat to more normal levels in the middle 90s. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 70s. It is possible that we could close next week with another small warming trend.