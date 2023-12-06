SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Join Jesus Girl Enterprise LLC this Friday, December 8th, at 7 pm for the Annual Revival Gathering at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bossier City.

This event serves as a powerful platform for women to connect, share insights, and support each other.

Featuring keynote speakers, liturgical dance performances, and a vendor fair for entrepreneurs, the evening promises inspiration and empowerment.

Founder Shammia Williams, inspired by her mother’s legacy, aims to create a community where women can freely express themselves, feel valued and loved, and understand their importance.

“I just wanted to create a community, a safe haven for women to be free, to let their hair down, and to serve and to understand that they are valued, they are loved, and they’re important.”

To attend or become a vendor visit their website.