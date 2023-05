BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is investigating the circumstances around a body that was found inside a car in a Bossier City shopping plaza.

Officers with the BCPD responded to a welfare concern early Thursday morning at the Cross Roads Shopping Center on Old Minden Road. When they arrived they found a deceased male near Peg & Co. Fine Jewelry.

This is an ongoing investigation.