LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lawmakers at the Arkansas State Capitol want to make sure the sacrifice of journalist Brent Renaud is not forgotten.

Sen. Clarke Tucker filed a senate memorial resolution on Monday to honor Renaud’s service and dedication to the state of Arkansas and the filmmaking industry.

The Little Rock native and former University of Arkansas visiting distinguished professor was the first American journalist killed as a result of the war in Ukraine.

He was shot and killed on March 13, 2022, by the Russian military while in a car crossing a Ukrainian checkpoint.