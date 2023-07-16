TYLER, Texas (KETK) – What was once considered a luxury is steadily becoming a necessity as access to the internet wedges its way into our daily routines.

It is no secret that broadband access is a struggle in rural East Texas. Though your internet provider might claim it can serve your area, when the time comes to actually make it work, things get a lot less feasible. This leaves many East Texans with no broadband access, or with such poor performance it makes normal internet usage near impossible.

DETCOG (Deep East Texas Council of Governments) Broadband Project Manager Mickey Slimp has worked in broadband for about 25 years and sat down with KETK’s Neal Barton to bring the subject in focus.

THE DIGITAL DIVIDE

In discussions about broadband access in the Lone Star State, the term “digital divide” gets thrown around often, used to describe the gap between those with broadband access and those without.

23% of Texans are not able to attend online classes, see a healthcare provider remotely, fill out a job application online, start an online business or access online marketplaces from their home, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

To help address that digital divide, Rep. Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin), authored House Bill 5 which established the Broadband Development Office at the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, which was signed into law in 2021. They are charged with creating a long-term plan to address the issue, award grants to meet goals, address barriers for future expansion and more.

In November 2022, the Federal Communications Commission released its National Broadband Map, which helps determine how federal funds will be allocated to each state based on individual needs. People started noticing inaccuracies on that map pretty quickly, especially for rural East Texas.

“This is kind of a funny thing when you look at the map and see 100% coverage, and anybody who is out in the country knows better,” Slimp said.

The BDO created their own map, called the Texas Broadband Development Map, for the purpose of “identifying where broadband service does exist and where it does not.”

Using their own local studies, DETCOG has challenged the accuracy of both of those maps.

DETCOG put out surveys to get the real picture, allowing residents to run speed tests from their homes to get a more accurate representation of broadband connection. They found that the majority of Deep East Texans don’t actually have access to reliable high-speed internet, and finding a solution isn’t exactly simple.

“The data, the way this was structured, has to come from individual homes,” Slimp said. “You had to do a test in every home and show that they didn’t have the coverage.”

In the East Texas In Focus clip below, Slimp explains how, despite a company claiming 100% coverage in a given area, it might not work that way on the ground:

WHAT RECOURSE DO YOU HAVE?

So where can you take broadband complaints? Not very far, as it turns out.

“There isn’t a place to go very well,” Slimp said. “You can go to your state representative, your state senator, and complain, say, ‘What can we do? What can you do?’ and take that kind of effort forward. That’s probably the best place they have to go.”

It’s a problem Texas’s politicians should be tuned into, as an estimated 7 million Texans lack broadband access. The White House plans for every home to have access to high speed internet by 2030, a $42 billion investment.

Texas was originally slated to get $1.5 billion to improve internet access, but after surveys, the Lone Star State is set to get $3.3 billion.

“We’ve never had politicians in this area that pushed for government funding, they pushed against government funding, and it penalized this area when it came to a lot of these things with infrastructure,” Slimp said.

Some internet service providers deal with little to no competition around them. When their service doesn’t meet expectations, it oftentimes leaves questions of accountability unanswered, as discussed by Slimp and Barton in the clip below:

WHAT HAS BEEN EFFECTIVE?

East Texans are finding ways around just asking politicians for help. Cherokee County is a prime example, with their local electrical cooperative making significant strides to bring the area into the modern age.

Through their own plan, Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association is aiming to bring internet to all Cherokee County subscribers over a period of several years using fiber optics.

“They took their wealthiest area, started at Bullard, collected the money, borrowed the money and paid it back,” Slimp said. “And now they’re moving down towards Alto, and they’re going to be moving over a little bit into Nacogdoches County after that.”

Slimp explains how CCECA made it all work below, and how some other local co-ops are doing exciting things in the broadband sector:

REPORT YOUR OWN INTERNET ISSUES

For a timeline, Slimp estimates 5-7 years before all of East Texas has working broadband access.

“It’s not as quick of a process as we want it to be,” Slimp said. “There’s lots of surveying, people get tired of doing surveys and things, we’ve asked folks to come to our website to do the survey. Right now, it’s kind of in a holding pattern. The surveys they’ve done so far got Texans from getting one and a half billion to three and a half billion, so it’s been very effective.”

The Texas Broadband Development Office developed the Texas Digital Opportunity Public Survey “to better understand the barriers facing Texas households in accessing reliable and affordable internet service” and help make a five-year action plan. The deadline, originally set for June 16, was extended to Aug. 31 in an effort to ensure all Texans get their say.

The survey, estimated to take 10-15 minutes, is linked below:

You can also use DETCOG’s Deep East Texas Internet Speed Test, linked below:

To see the full conversation, including a viewer-submitted question on cable vs. satellite and specific connectivity information for areas of East Texas, catch East Texas In Focus on FOX51 News at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.