HOMER, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Homer High School announced the passing of student-athlete Ja’Kerion Calome early Friday morning. Calome was set to begin his senior year at the school in August.

The school announced the news via Facebook with the following statement.

“We are devastated to hear of #8 Senior Ja’Kerion Calome’s passing this morning. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Please keep them and his coaches and teammates in your prayers as they navigate this difficult time “ Homer Pelicans Facebook Page.

Calome was a member of the Pelican football team, helping lead the program to a state championship in 2021 and a state runner-up finish in 2022.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral and burial expenses. You can donate by clicking here.