CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A familiar face was appointed Caddo Parish Administrator and CEO Thursday.

Current Parish Administrator Dr. Woodrow Wilson Jr. is retiring and passing the torch to the Assistant Administrator, Erica Bryant as she becomes the first Black woman to hold the position.

“I feel good and confident in passing this torch because of who I’m passing it to,” Wilson said.

Bryant succeeds Dr. Wilson, Jr. who is retiring after 21 years of service to the Parish.

“I appreciate the path that Dr. Wilson has directed for Caddo Parish, and I look forward to working with all the employees as we continue to provide great service at Caddo Parish,” Bryant said.

Bryant has over 29 years of experience in finance, accounting, and governmental operations, beginning her career with the Parish of Caddo in 1997, as the Assistant Director of Finance. And she has big plans for Caddo Parish starting with the final list of things that Dr. Wilson started.

“Once, we do that I will meet with department heads to determine our goals and objectives as we go forward with the new administration.”

She hopes to be a role model like the women who came before her.

“I just hope I can be the role model that other women that have come before me who blazed the trail in many roles throughout the country. I hope that I can be just a small part of what they’ve demonstrated.”

She was unanimously appointed, and her appointment is effective July 15.