NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Taysom Hill ran for three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder in the fourth quarter, and threw for another score, and the New Orleans Saints snapped a three-game skid with a 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Hill, a versatile player who this season is listed as a tight end, also rushed for touchdowns of 8 and 9 yards, and completed the only pass he’s attempted this season for a 22-yard score to fellow tight end Adam Trautman.

Alvin Kamara returned from his rib injury and contributed 194 yards from scrimmage for New Orleans (2-3), with 103 yards rushing and 91 receiving.

Andy Dalton, starting his second straight game in place of the injured Jameis Winston, completed 16 of 24 passes for 187 yards with one TD pass and one interception. Rookie receiver Chris Olave caught Dalton’s lone scoring pass early in the third quarter, but Olave’s head was slammed into the end zone turf on the play and he did not return.

The game was marked by big plays and dramatic swings of momentum. There were six lead changes, five touchdowns that spanned 35 or more yards and even two 56-yard field goals — one for each team.

Geno Smith’s exceptional first season as starter for Seattle (2-3) continued, but was not enough to overcome a defense that has struggled and now has allowed at least 27 points four times, including 39 or more twice.

Smith passed for 268 yards and three scores, hitting DK Metcalf for a 50-yard TD and Tyler Lockett for touchdowns of 35 and 40 yards.

The Seahawks took a 32-31 lead when Kenneth Walker rushed for a 69-yard TD. But the Saints went back in front for good on Hill’s long run shortly after.

Hill finished with 112 yards rushing on nine carries while becoming just the third NFL player since 1970 to rush for 100 yards and three TDs while also passing for a score in a game, according to ESPN Stats and Information. The others were LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 and Miami’s Ronnie Brown in 2008.

PIVOTAL MISTAKES

Three touchdown drives were set up by either fumbles or a turnover on downs.

The first came on a botched special teams play in which Seattle punter Michael Dickson ran to his right in an apparent attempt to make a rugby-style kick. But Dickson aborted and was tackled at his own 13, setting up Hill’s second TD run, which gave New Orleans a 17-10 lead.

Late in the first half, Kamara’s fumble, recovered by Seattle cornerback Tariq Woolen, set up Smith’s first scoring strike to Tyler Lockett in the back of the end zone with 7 seconds left in the first half.

Early in the second half, Metcalf was ruled to have fumbled while being tackled by linebacker Pete Werner after a short catch and Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata recovered. That led to Olave’s 16-yard TD, which put New Orleans back in front, 24-19.

Injuries

Seahawks: Defensive tackle Al Woods, a menacing presence for much of the first half, left the game with a knee injury. Running back Rashaad Penny left the game with an ankle injury, right guard Gabe Jackson left with a hip flexor and receiver Penny Hart left with a hamstring injury.

Saints: Cornerback Marshon Lattimore had an abdomen injury in the fourth quarter. Kick returner Deonte Harty left with a foot injury. Olave never returned after appearing to be briefly knocked unconscious on his touchdown catch in the third quarter. Defensive end Carl Granderson received treatment in the second half for an apparent head injury for which the severity was not immediately clear.