(Loving Living Local) – Buying a home can be scary, especially for the first time. So, Jarcelet Harris, financial service director of The Highland Center, joins to inform renters about their monthly workshop event that provides buyers with valuable information and gives the utmost confidence when it comes to taking steps toward purchasing their first home.

Homeownership is key to strengthening communities and providing a stable living environment for children to grow. This is why The Highland Center was inspired to create their monthly workshop to encourage and guide future homeowners on what can be an intimidating process for many. This workshop allows you to get in touch and learn from local professionals who guide you through the process from beginning to end.

The workshop includes information on how to:

Qualify for a home

Shop for the perfect house

Get home inspections

Gain knowledge of Mortgage loans

Close to your new home

and more

The Highland Center is also one of Shreveport’s registered educational providers, covering everything to make the process less frightening and also offering one-on-one private counseling. You can visit The Highland Center website to sign up and learn more information to get you in your new home.