SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Open Municipal Primary Election is Saturday, and voters in northwest Louisiana parishes are asked to consider millage renewal propositions. Shreveport voters will choose a city marshal, and Webster Parish School Board District 9 seat is also on the ballot.

Bossier Parish

Town of Haughton — 14.46 Mills – M&TC – 15 Yrs.

Town of Haughton Proposition (Millage)

Shall the Town of Haughton, State of Louisiana (the “Town”), be authorized to levy and collect a special tax of fourteen and forty-six hundredths (14.46) mills on all property subject to taxation in the Town (an estimated $413,932 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of fifteen (15) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2037, of which seven and thirty-six hundredths (7.36) mills would be allocated to the Haughton Fire Department and seven and one tenth (7.1) mills to the Haughton Police Department, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining, operating and/or supplementing public safety protection and emergency medical service facilities, vehicles and equipment, including both movable and immovable property, that are to be used to provide public safety protection and medical service in the Town, and all purposes incidental thereto?

Caddo Parish

City Marshal — City Court, City of Shreveport

Fire District No. Six Proposition No. 1 of 2 (Millage Continuation)

Shall Caddo Parish Fire District No. Six, State of Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a special tax of ten and sixteen hundredths (10.16) mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $490,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of fire protection, all emergency service incidental thereto, maintenance and operational expenses, said millage to represent a sixteen hundredths of a mill (.16) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 10 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2023 pursuant to an election held on May 3, 2014?

Fire District No. Six Proposition No. 2 of 2 (Service Charge Renewal)

Shall Caddo Parish Fire District No. Six, State of Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy and collect a service charge of $75.00 per year for a period of 10 years, on each residential dwelling and commercial structure, whether occupied or unoccupied, located wholly or partly within the boundaries of the District, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033 (an estimated $216,375 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the service charge for an entire year), for the purpose of fire protection and all emergency service incidental thereto?

DeSoto Parish

Sales Tax District No. 1 — 1/4% S&U Tax – PJ – Perp.

Sales Tax District No. 1 Proposition (Sales & Use Tax)

Shall Sales Tax District No. 1 of the Parish of DeSoto, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy and collect a sales and use tax of 1/4% (the “Tax”) in accordance with Louisiana law in the District (an estimated $2,000,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), in perpetuity, commencing July 1, 2023, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be dedicated and used for (i) acquiring, administering, constructing, improving, maintaining, operating, providing and/or supporting an animal shelter, (ii) providing mosquito control and abatement, (iii) providing funds for acquiring, administering, constructing, improving, maintaining, supporting and operating authorized activities, services, programs and/or facilities of/for non-profit organizations, including, but not limited to, the Council on Aging and organizations for animal control, (iv) constructing, improving, maintaining, operating and supporting the buildings and facilities of the Parish and (v) supporting the DeSoto Parish general fund, including payment of indebtedness, all to the extent that the aforesaid purposes have a benefit to residents of the District?

Fire Protection District 2 — 11 Mills In Lieu – BOC – 10 Yrs.

Fire Protection District 2 Proposition (In-Lieu Millage)

Shall Fire Protection District 2 of the Parish of DeSoto, State of Louisiana (the “District”) be authorized to levy an eleven (11) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $1,102,600 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating the District’s fire protection facilities, including equipment, and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, said tax to be in lieu of and replace an ad valorem tax of 8.05 mills authorized to be levied in the District through the year 2023 at an election held in said District on April 6, 2013?

Natchitoches Parish

Fire Protection District No. 7 — 10 Mills Renewal – BOC – 10 Yrs.

Fire Protection District No. 7 Proposition (Tax Renewal)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 7 of the Parish of Natchitoches, State of Louisiana, which includes the communities of Ajax, Allen, Bethany, Beulah, Marthaville, Robeline, Spanish Lake and Shady Grove, continue to levy a ten (10) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within said District (an estimated $439,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating facilities and equipment for fire protection and emergency medical services in and for said District?

Webster Parish

Member of School Board — District 9

Jerri Lee (DEM)

Jo Ann McWoodson (DEM)

Parishwide Proposition — 12.39 Mills Continuation – PJ – 10 Yrs.

Parishwide Proposition (Library Millage Continuation)

Shall the Parish of Webster, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), continue to levy and collect a special tax of twelve and thirty-nine hundredths (12.39) mills on all the property subject to taxation within the Parish (an estimated $3,220,400 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, furnishing, equipping, operating and/or maintaining public libraries in Webster Parish, said millage to represent a thirty-nine hundredths of a mill (.39) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 12 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2024 pursuant to an election held on May 3, 2014?