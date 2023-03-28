All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Haughton man is facing child molestation charges after an investigation by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested James Russell Johnson without incident on the 500 block of Campbell Rd. on March 24. Investigators began looking into claims of inappropriate contact with a juvenile in February 2023.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and deputies took him into custody last week. They booked Johnson into Bossier Max with a $200,000 bond. He is facing charges of two counts of molestation of juveniles, one count of unlawful purchase of alcoholic beverage, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.