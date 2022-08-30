NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and health officials with the White House, held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the federal, state, and local response efforts for the Monkeypox virus.

This meeting comes ahead of Southern Decadence weekend happening in New Orleans along with other mass events happening across the country.

Govern Edwards says several disciplinary teams have been sent to the city of New Orleans, communicating and performing outreach in order to set up sites in the different communities to provide vaccinations for the most at risk for contracting the virus.

“At our request, you sent down additional doses, so that we could administer more vaccines both to residents and visitors around the Southern Decadence festival. 6,000 doses and we thank you so much,” said Edwards.

Southern Decadence is one of the largest events in New Orleans, held during Labor Day weekend, that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community over more than 50 years. At most the celebration has attracted up to 300,000 people from across the country.

Governor Edwards expressed during the meeting how important it is to be prepared for the crowds to come and that the state of Louisiana health officials have enjoyed the working relationship with the federal partners.

“There is no doubt, we will learn lessons over the weekend that we can then share with other folks around the country and help them to do an even better job while preparing for similar events,” said Edwards.

The White House Response team also will pilot a mobile Monkeypox testing facility during the festival that runs from September 1-5.