NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Just one year after taking home the Wrigley Legacy Award in the 2022 Rose Parade for the ‘Feed Your Soul’ float, Louisiana is gearing up to roll for the second year in a row with a brand new ride.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism will debut the “Celebration Riverboat” float setting sail in the 2023 Rose Parade happening on Monday (Jan. 2). Nungesser says the float is a hopeful attraction for more tourists to visit the state.

Photos and videos will be added daily to show the progress of the build from beginning to end. Country Music artist, and Louisiana music ambassador, Lainey Wilson, will perform and ride on the attraction along with a former Shriners Hospital patient and 21 Louisiana queens, representing some of the state’s best qualities.

You can watch the 134 Annual Rose Parade live Monday (Jan 2) on KTAL from 8 a.m. to noon.