Safety in the car with the example of a seated, belted teddy bear in the car (Getty Images)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force are preparing to provide free child safety seat checks in Bossier City on Monday morning, Mar. 20.

Troop G will host the event on Mar. 20, beginning at 8:00 a.m. and continuing until 11:00 a.m.

Nationally certified child passenger safety seat technicians will conduct child safety seat inspections and assist with proper installation methods.

LSP stress that it is important for caregivers to properly restrain children in an appropriate child safety seat, booster seat, or seat belt. Children must be restrained for each and every trip.

Child safety and booster seats save lives. When these seats are used properly, they help protect children during a crash. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates the lives of nearly 9,000 children have been saved by child restraints.

Louisiana State Police Troops are child safety seat inspection stations, fully recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Call Troop G anytime at (318) 741-7411 to schedule a free child safety seat inspection.