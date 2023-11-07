Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Four men were arrested over the weekend for allegedly drag racing.

On November 4th around 11:30 p.m., officers with the Shreveport Police Department were in the area of Clyde Fant Parkway responding to drag racing complaints.

According to SPD, the officers located multiple vehicles spinning their tires to generate smoke and driving on the grass of the parkway.

The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, four vehicles fled at an extremely high rate of speed.

SPD stated the vehicles sped away driving erratically and committed multiple traffic violations.

With the assistance of multiple officers, they managed to arrest the four drivers for aggravated flight in a motor vehicle, drag racing, and other offenses.

All vehicles involved in the incident were impounded.

The alleged offenders include Ramen Bates and Cameron Hayes, both 23, 20-year-old Nicholas Dyer, and 21-year-old Leterryae Bates.

Chief Wayne Smith and the Shreveport Police Department want the community to know that research shows crashes at 70 miles per hour carry a 75% chance of being fatal; and crashes involving vehicles traveling 80 miles per hour carry a 90% chance of being fatal.