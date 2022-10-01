SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services for former Shreveport Mayor Robert Warren “Bo” Williams, 84, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Rose Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr., in Shreveport.

Visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m. prior to the service and burial will take place following the funeral at Centuries Memorial Park in Shreveport.

Williams, who died Thursday, served as mayor of Shreveport from 1994 to 1998. Prior to being elected mayor, Williams served on the Shreveport City Council from 1990 to 1994.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Melba Clark Williams, two children, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.