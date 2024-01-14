SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the names of three women, including a mother and daughter, who were mortally wounded in Shreveport on Sun. morning, Jan. 14.

Joan Johnson, 70, and Jasmine Johnson, 29, lost their lives after a domestic altercation occurred in their home on Willis Street in Shreveport. Both women were shot multiple times.

Joan Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:48 a.m.

Jasmine Johnson was pronounced deceased at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital at 2:10 a.m.

Fingerprint comparison was used to positively identify both of the women.

A third woman, Hortencia L. Demming, 26, was shot in the parking lot of a nightclub near Greenwood Cemetery and Stoner Avenue just after 2 a.m. Demming succumbed to her wounds at 2:40 a.m. after being transported to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital.

Demming was also identified through fingerprint comparison.

The deaths of these women are the first, second, and third homicides of 2024 in Shreveport.

Autopsies were ordered for each of the victims and the three slayings are being investigated by the Shreveport Police Department.