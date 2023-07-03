SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fourth of July marks the one-year anniversary since Michelle Locano lost her beloved 11-month-old puppy, Neopolitan.

Her engagement story quickly turned into every pet parent’s nightmare. Her then-boyfriend took Michelle to New Orleans for a surprise engagement date which was later interrupted by their friend giving them heart-breaking news: Po became frightened by fireworks and ran away.

“He [the friend] was like, “Well I don’t mean to scare you, but like, I took him [po] Out unleased and there was a firework and then he ran away. And I’ve been looking for him for like 30 minutes,” says Locano.

And at that moment, they stopped celebrating their engagement, packed up their belongings, and drove back from New Orleans to Bossier.

After the newly engaged pair searched for hours, they immediately printed out flyers; and while they were along Benton Road someone told them they spotted Po.

“In my heart, I knew” Locano’s voice breaks, “It was him. So, I started running to him, I didn’t care. I just crossed – this was Benton Road, I didn’t care about the cars. Nothing. I just run and I see my husband running to me and say,’ You don’t want to see that.”

Still, in their engagement clothes, Michelle’s husband held Po’s collar which was covered in blood.

“He [her husband] went to go pick up his body and since it was the Fourth of July weekend it was hard to find a vet or a clinic open. So that’s how it happened,” Locano details.

While they were at the emergency clinic they saw many people walk in with lost animals wishing one of them was Po.

Po was a very loved dog, Locano says while in New Orleans they bought him collars, toys, and other gifts to celebrate his one-year party.

The American Kennel Club reports more pets go missing during July 4th than any other time of year, and the right preparation and knowledge can protect your dog from going missing.

Best Friends Animal Society, says to ensure your dog’s identification tags and microchip contact information are up to date; and to speak to your veterinarian about anxiety supplements.