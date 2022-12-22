SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A firefighter was hit by a vehicle while responding to a duplex fire in Allendale.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, over a dozen units responded just after 5:30 p.m. to smoke and flames coming from the residential duplex fire on Pierre Ave. The duplex sustained heavy damage and is a total loss.

During their response, one SFD firefighter was hit by a vehicle while stretching out a hose line to connect to a nearby fire hydrant. The firefighter only suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for precautionary evaluation. The driver was also evaluated by SFD EMS.

SFD said it is unclear if anyone was home when the fire began.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.