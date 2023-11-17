Your Friday has been rather quiet but you may or may not know that a cold front has been moving through our area. We will find partly cloudy skies behind the cold front tonight and Sunday. High pressure will dominate through the weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will be either side of 70° or so both Saturday and Sunday. Morning low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s from north to south for Saturday and in the upper 30s north to mid to upper 40s south Sunday.

Tomorrow Lows

