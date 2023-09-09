(KTAL/KMSS) – A federal judge announced that Louisiana must end the newly adopted practice of housing juvenile offenders in Angola’s former death row cell block according to a news release.

The Louisiana ACLU announced on Friday that Chief Judge Shelly Dick delivered the ruling after a seven-day hearing in August in which the children’s attorneys and families put forth evidence showing that the children are routinely placed in solitary confinement, deprived of their right to education, treatment, and other rehabilitative services. They further claimed that the children were held in inhumane conditions.

The judge found the conditions of confinement in Angola amount to cruel and unusual punishment and the the punitive atmosphere and programming failures within the system violate both the 14th Amendment and federal law protecting children with disabilities.

With a system exacerbated by overcrowding, safety and security issues, multiple escapes, and inadequate funding, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that some children previously held at the Bridge City Center for Youth would be temporarily transferred to the vacant, former death row building at Angola in July 2022.

Concerned children’s advocates drafted a letter on August 3, 2022, and sent it to several of the state agencies. The document requested a detailed, written plan about how they would deliver education and rehabilitative services to youth housed in Angola.

According to the release from the ACLU, Judge Dick found that the state broke promises made in September 2022 when they claimed they would not punish the children. Instead, the judge found that the state was in violation of several of the conditions of the children’s transfer.

Locked children up in cells for days at a time as a form of punishment;

Punished children with the use of handcuffs, mace, and denial of family visits;

Failed to provide adequate staffing – including no licensed social worker or professional counselor;

Failed to provide appropriate education and special education, where necessary; and

Failed to provide necessary and appropriate mental health treatment or appropriate social services.

The ACLU said that the judge delivered a verbal order requiring the removal of the youth from the Louisiana State Penitentiary by September 15. A formal written order is expected to be provided by the court at a later time.