(Loving Living Local) – Marshall High School is a legacy of excellence in Texas, with award-winning sports and fine arts programs that attract students from across the state. But that’s not all that Marshall High School has to offer. In a recent interview on Loving Living Local, Dr. Rachelle Langley talked about the school’s career and technical education (CTE) program, STEM program and Fine Arts Academy that offer students an alternative to the traditional college route.

Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program

The CTE program focuses on equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to start a career immediately after graduation. The school offers programs in Welding, Construction Trades, Health Sciences, and Legal courses. Last year, 300 students received a certification or license, with some earning up to $75,000 a year working in their field. The school partners with a state technical college to offer more opportunities for students.

STEM Program

Marshall High School’s STEM program is another source of pride. The program started at the elementary level and has expanded to include STEM kindergarten through 12th grade. Students focus on science and math and are often part of highly specific science projects. The program also emphasizes the engineering and technical pieces that are sometimes overlooked in traditional science curriculums. By starting at an early age, students develop critical thinking skills that will benefit them regardless of their career path.

Fine Arts Academy

The Fine Arts Academy is available to students in kindergarten through fifth grade and is open to students outside the school district as well. The program offers opportunities for students to explore music programs, theater, art, and dance.

Marshall High School understands that college is not the best option for every student. They are always expanding on their programs to ensure students have opportunities to find success. Applying for CTE, STEM, or Fine Arts Academy programs is open and available to anyone who may be interested.

Marshall High School's commitment to providing opportunities beyond college shows that their goal is to help students find success in whatever their passions may be. Programs in CTE, STEM, and Fine Arts Academy offer students a wide range of options that align with their interests.