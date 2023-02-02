NEVADA COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thousands of residents in Southwest Arkansas are without power after freezing rain covered the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Entergy reports more than 3,000 customers remain without power as of 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning. They say crews are working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible. An ice storm warning from the National Weather Service remains in effect through noon Thursday.

Ice buildup on traffic camera, trees and roads in Southwest Arkansas (Source: ARDOT)

A flood watch remains in effect for most of the ArkLaTex.

Frigid temperatures across the region remain in the 20s and 30s. Forecast models show temperatures will return to the low 20s overnight, which will cause a danger of the roads re-freezing.

According to Entergy, ice buildup on power lines, heavy tree limbs breaking under the weight of ice and galloping lines are contributing to the outages.

Entergy Arkansas reports more than 35,000 customers across the state were without power Thursday morning.