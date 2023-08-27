SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 16000 Southwestern Electric Power Company customers in Caddo Parish lost power Sunday evening after a line of strong thunderstorms began to batter the region.

As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, 480 SWEPCO customers in Bossier Parish, 4,046 customers in Natchitoches Parish, and more than 43.28 customers in Desoto and Sabine Parishes are without power.

Thousands of customers in East Texas who use SWEPCO and Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative lost power. In an update Monday morning, DETEC stated outages in their coverage area climbed to approximately 4,000 at its peak. They said approximately 600 outages remain.

Fewer than 100 SWEPCO and Southwest Arkansas Electric Cooperative customers in southwest Arkansas have lost power in this recent wave of storms.

Click here to see how many SWEPCO customers are without power in your parish or county right now.

Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reports approximately 2,200 scattered outages in East Texas.

Officials in Sabine Parish reported downed trees and high winds on Highway 120 near Bayou Scie, and another tree down on Highway 175 near Eaves Lane.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies reported power lines down on Highway 486 at the Campti Cutoff near the Natchitoches Port. The lines were blocking the road, so they requested drivers take alternate routes until the damage had been repaired.

KTAL’s Ron May forecasts cooler temperatures to accompany the beginning of the work week.

Highs will only reach the lower nineties on Mon., Tues., Wed., and Thursday.