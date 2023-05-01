SHREVEPORT. La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO reports that more than 11,000 customers are without power in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Outages hit the area around 10:00 a.m. Monday. The outages primarily affect the area around Barksdale Air Force Base, North Shreveport and North Bossier City. Officials estimate that power will be restored by 2:00 p.m.

SWEPCO Outage Map May 1, 2023

By 10:30 a.m. power was restored to the Airline Park Estates and Greenacres Place neighborhoods in Bossier City.

Swepco customers can check outages in their area here. For Entergy customers, check here.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.