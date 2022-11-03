SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Derrick L. Henderson says in the past he has been behind scenes managing a few political campaigns, but now it is time for him to run as a candidate for Shreveport City Council District G.

“I have the right combination of community, civic, social and business acumen… that is going to be able to move the district well,” Henderson said.

He says one thing he has in mind is bringing industrial hemp into District G.

“Industrial hemp is the new thing that they’re using to make everything from the linen of your car to textile for your clothes, to furniture,” he said. “And it has to be grown and, on the outside, like I said in these large swaps of land, District G is unique because we have the land space, for it to be grown and harvested.

Henderson says being in politics was always his calling and is even the most qualified candidate in the race.

“I am the kind of leadership who or the leader who demonstrates what leadership looks like, and none of those candidates in the race can make that claim.”