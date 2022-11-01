SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There has been some confusion as to why some candidates are not showing up on the absentee ballots for City Council.

A South Highlands neighborhood Facebook post questioned why mail-in ballots only had the Senate and Shreveport Mayor’s races on the ballots. Deputy Secretary for Communications with the Louisiana Secretary of State, John Robler, says the confusion stems from redistricting maps.

“There’s always questions that voters may have regarding the district that they’ve historically voted in or historically voted in over the course of the last ten years.“

The Shreveport City Council approved a new map in June.

“The purpose of redistricting is to make sure that the population is divided equally and appropriately.”

In addition to the new district updates, Tobler says city council races will not show up on the ballot if a candidate is unopposed.

“They may now be in a district that does not have a competitive race where the council member may have been elected without opposition.”

There are ways you can make sure you are voting in your correct district.

“They can contact the registrar. They can look at their actual voter registration card which would’ve been mailed to them if their district changed.”

Early voting ended on November 1. Election Day is November 8.

You can go to geauxvote.com for more information.