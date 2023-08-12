WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With qualifying completed for the Louisiana Gubernatorial Primary, many officials in Webster Parish will walk right back into their roles as many races are unopposed, however, there are several police jury seats at stake.

Louisiana State Representative District 10

Dr. Wayne McMahen (R) of Springhill

Webster Parish Sheriff

Jason Parker (R) of Minden

Webster Parish Clerk of Court

Holli Vining (No party) of Minden

Webster Parish Assessor

Sharon Duncan (No Party) of Cotton Valley

Denise Edwards (No Party) of Minden

Webster Parish Coroner

Allen Mosley (R) of Minden

Webster Parish Police Jury

Unopposed candidates

Bruce Blanton (I) of Springhill in District 1

Allen Gilbert (I) of Springhill in District 2

Randy Thomas (R) of Minden in District 4

Jim Bonsall (D) of Minden in District 6

Steve Lemmons (R) of Dubberly in District 7

Beverly Kennon (D) of Minden in District 9

Steve Ramsey (D) of Heflin in District 11

Adam Lee (R) of Doyline in District 12

Districts with multiple candidates

District 10

Johnnye Kennon (D) of Minden

Darrell Morris (R) of Minden

District 8

Nancy Hines (I) of Minden

Winky Newer (D) of Minden

District 5

Mike Griffith (R) of Minden

George Rice (D) of Minden

Willie Robinson (D) of Cotton Valley

Ricky Thomas (D) of Minden

Cynt Walker (D) of Minden

District 3

Patricia A. McMurray (D) of Sarepta

Daniel G. Thomas (R) of Springhill.

Webster Parish Justice of the Peace District 3

Adam Wright (no party) of Doyline

Webster Parish Constable of the Peace District 3

Tara Wright (I) of Doyline

Aldermen Town of Cullen

Lacandy Gipson (D) of Cullen

Terry Lewis (no party) of Cullen

Election day is October 14. Early voting runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 7. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 10 by 4:30 p.m.

Click here to learn more about elected offices in Louisiana.