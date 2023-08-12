WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With qualifying completed for the Louisiana Gubernatorial Primary, many officials in Webster Parish will walk right back into their roles as many races are unopposed, however, there are several police jury seats at stake.
Louisiana State Representative District 10
Dr. Wayne McMahen (R) of Springhill
Webster Parish Sheriff
Jason Parker (R) of Minden
Webster Parish Clerk of Court
Holli Vining (No party) of Minden
Webster Parish Assessor
Sharon Duncan (No Party) of Cotton Valley
Denise Edwards (No Party) of Minden
Webster Parish Coroner
Allen Mosley (R) of Minden
Webster Parish Police Jury
Unopposed candidates
Bruce Blanton (I) of Springhill in District 1
Allen Gilbert (I) of Springhill in District 2
Randy Thomas (R) of Minden in District 4
Jim Bonsall (D) of Minden in District 6
Steve Lemmons (R) of Dubberly in District 7
Beverly Kennon (D) of Minden in District 9
Steve Ramsey (D) of Heflin in District 11
Adam Lee (R) of Doyline in District 12
Districts with multiple candidates
District 10
Johnnye Kennon (D) of Minden
Darrell Morris (R) of Minden
District 8
Nancy Hines (I) of Minden
Winky Newer (D) of Minden
District 5
Mike Griffith (R) of Minden
George Rice (D) of Minden
Willie Robinson (D) of Cotton Valley
Ricky Thomas (D) of Minden
Cynt Walker (D) of Minden
District 3
Patricia A. McMurray (D) of Sarepta
Daniel G. Thomas (R) of Springhill.
Webster Parish Justice of the Peace District 3
Adam Wright (no party) of Doyline
Webster Parish Constable of the Peace District 3
Tara Wright (I) of Doyline
Aldermen Town of Cullen
Lacandy Gipson (D) of Cullen
Terry Lewis (no party) of Cullen
Election day is October 14. Early voting runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 7. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 10 by 4:30 p.m.
Click here to learn more about elected offices in Louisiana.