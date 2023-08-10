SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – KTAL is your local election headquarters. As qualifications come to an end Thursday, we have information on who is running for office in Sabine Parish.

State Senator 31st Senatorial District

“Mike” McConathy (R) of Natchitoches, La.

Alan Seabaugh (R) of Shreveport, La.

* Seabaugh currently serves as State Representative of District 5

State Representative 7th Representative District

Incumbent Larry Bagley (R) of Logansport, La.

“Tim” Pruitt (R) of Stonewall, La.

State Representative 24th Representative District

Clarence Beebe (R) of Hornbeck, La.

Incumbent Rodney Schamerhorn (R) of Leesville, La.

Board of Elementary and Secondary Education District 4

Paige Hoffpauir (R) of Shreveport, La.

Stacey Melerine (R) of Shreveport, La.

Emma Shepard (D) of Shreveport, La.

Sheriff

“Jeff” Evans (R) of Many, La.

Coby Lang (R) of Many, La.

Incumbent Aaron Mitchell (R) of Florient, La.

Clerk of Court

Incumbent Shelly Salter (R) of Florien, La.

Assessor

Incumbent “Chris” Tidwell (R) of Many, La.

Coroner

Incumbent Mark Holder (R) of Many, La.

Police Juror District 1

Incumbent Thomas “Bo” Stewart (R) of Florien, La.

Police Juror District 2

Barry Stevens (R) of Many, La.

Mary LeJune (R) of Many, La.

Trina Sepulvado (R) of Many, La.

Police Juror District 3

Bruce A. Taylor (R) of Many, La.

Police Juror District 4

Incumbent William Ruffin (D) of Many, La.

Police Juror District 5

Incumbent Ronald L “Ronny” Bison (R) of Many, La.

“Pat” Scarborough (no party) of Many, La.

William Kelly Stewart (R) of Florien, La.

Police Juror District 6

Incumbent Eric Garcie (R) of Zwolle, La.

Trenton Hoss Harvey (R) of Zwolle, La.

Police Juror District 7

Incumbent Ricky “K-Wall” Sepulvado (R) of Converse, La.

Police Juror District 8

Daniel “Pat” Procell (R) of Zwolle, La.

John “Kenny John” Remedies (R) of Zwolle, La.

“Rick” Sepulvado (D) of Zwolle, La.

Police Juror District 9

Incumbent Randy Byrd (R) of Belmont, La.

Mayor of Village of Pleasant Hill

Gloria Stewart (D) of Pleasant Hill, La.

Chief of Police for Village of Noble

No candidates

Aldermen for Village of Noble

No candidates

Alderman for Village of Pleasant Hill

John Guillory (R) of Pleasant Hill, La.