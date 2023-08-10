RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – KTAL is your local election headquarters. As qualifications come to an end Thursday, we have information on who is running for office in Red River Parish.

State Senator 31st Senatorial District

“Mike” McConathy (R) of Natchitoches, La.

Alan Seabaugh (R) of Shreveport, La.

* Seabaugh currently serves as State Representative of District 5

State Representative 5th Representative District

Dennis Banburg Jr. (R) of Haughton, La.

Board of Elementary and Secondary Education District 4

Paige Hoffpauir (R) of Shreveport, La.

Stacey Melerine (R) of Shreveport, La.

Emma Shepard (D) of Shreveport, La.

Sheriff

Michael Antilley (R) of Coushatta, La.

Thomas “Tommy” Ashworth (I) of Hall Summit, La.

Glen Edwards (D) of Coushatta, La.

Clerk of Court

Incumbent Stuart Shaw (I) of Coushatta, La.

Assessor

Incumbent Dovie Beard (I) of Coushatta, La.

Coroner

Incumbent Wyche Coleman Jr. (R) of Coushatta, La.

Police Juror District 1

Incumbent William Brown (D) of Coushatta, La.

David Martin (R) of Coushatta, La.

Police Juror District 2

Incumbent Brandon Hillman (R) of Coushatta, La.

Police Juror District 3

Shane Young (No party) of Coushatta, La.

Police Juror District 4

Incumbent Jessie Davis (D) of Shreveport, La.

Police Juror District 5

Incumbent John “JuneBug” Moore (D) of Coushatta, La.

Police Juror District 6

“Ben” Taylor (D) of Coushatta, La.

Police Juror District 7

Incumbent “Tray” Murray (I) of Coushatta, La.

Chief of Police Village of Edgefield

Christopher Douglas (No party) of Toledo, Ohio

Cordarius “Muck” Smith (D) of Coushatta, La.

Chief of Police Village of Hall Summit

Joshua Adams (R) of Hall Summit, La.