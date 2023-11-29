CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn announced that he will speak to the media regarding the single vote controversy in the sheriff’s race.

A news release sent by Henry Whitehorn for Sheriff, calls the election a “monumental victory with one vote that cements his place in Caddo Parish history as the first African American elected to the position.”

There are no details of what Whitehorn will specifically speak to, however, he wants citizens to know that one vote matters and he is going to “fight for that vote.”

Whitehorn’s remarks come one day after his run-off competitor John Nickelson expressed his intention to take legal action in hopes of overturning the result and securing a special election.

Watch Sheriff-elect Whitehorn’s remarks in a live stream at 5 pm on KTAL News Now when he addresses the ongoing controversy in the race for Caddo Sheriff.