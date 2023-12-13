CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn is standing firm in his support of the single vote that secured wins for him in the election and subsequent run-off race despite the appellate court deciding to uphold the decision to invalidate the election.

Whitehorn highlighted that the only known fact about any of the votes is that the two individuals who voted twice were both registered Republicans.

“We do know that the two people who voted twice are registered Republicans, and both served in the Republican Party leadership at some point. We also know that my opponent waited until after the results were revealed before questioning the integrity of the election because he was willing to accept the alleged irregularities if he had won,” Whitehorn said through a release from his campaign.

He also noted a dissenting opinion from one of the Second Circuit justices who said,

“Nickelson argues the complained of irregularities in the election “could have” affected the

outcome of the election. There is no allegation or proof the irregularities in this case were so

pervasive a nature as to warrant the nullification of an election. Further, Nickelson has failed to

prove, but for the irregularities, the outcome of the election would have been different.”

Whitehorn concluded his message by saying he still believes in the people of Caddo Parish and vows to take his fight for that ‘one vote’ to the Supreme Court.