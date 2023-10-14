SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After long-serving Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced that he would not seek re-election a pool of familiar names entered the race to head the parish’s law enforcement agency.

Neither of the presumed frontrunners in the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s race Henry Whitehorn or John Nickelson secured the required 51% of the vote to win the election and will head to a run-off.

Nickleson has no experience in law enforcement however he was hand-picked by Sheriff Steve Prator. Oppositely Whitehorn touts experience in every level of law enforcement and also served as Shreveport CAO, so he and Nickelson both understand the administrative side of operating a major department.