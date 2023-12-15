CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An appeal was filed with the Louisiana State Supreme Court on behalf of Henry Whitehorn in an ongoing effort to have the November election result upheld.

Whitehorn’s submission to the court does not guarantee that the court will hear the case.

State Supreme Court justices have discretion over cases that are reviewed. They could decide to maintain the decision of the two lower courts, which determined the election outcome, and the will of voters could not be determined due to numerous irregularities. A decision by the court to deny reviewing the case would lead to a new election, as ordered by the Caddo District Court.

There is no deadline for the Louisiana State Supreme Court to take up the issue.