CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The race for Caddo Parish Sheriff was decided by just one vote. That’s something Clerk of Court Mike Spence said he’s never seen as he explained what parish voters can expect.

Former chief administrative officer for the City of Shreveport Henry Whitehorn received 21,621 votes with former Shreveport city councilman John Nickelson receiving 21,620 votes.

Nickelson thanked his supporters during his watch party at Superior Steakhouse while announcing his plans to seek a recount.

“We know that many races over the course of our nation’s history where the margin was just a single vote were overturned after a recount. I have a responsibility to the tens of thousands of voters who support me. I have a responsibility to this parish because of how critical this election is to the future of our community and the more than 600 deputies who serve the sheriff’s office. So we will request a recount and will see what the results are then,” Nickelson said.

Caddo Clerk of Court Mike Spence said it starts with candidates requesting a recount which then must be approved by the Secretary of State.

Spence said in all of his experience overseeing the election process for Caddo Parish, he has never seen a parish-wide election with just one vote difference.

“So the recount request has to be turned in by Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., and that’ll trigger the Secretary of State coming up here next Monday, along with the board of election supervisors meeting next Monday. We are anticipating 9:00 a.m. at the courthouse and that’s when we’ll scan all the early votes again and adjudicate any problem ones,” Spence said.

Spence said voter turnout was very low for this election at only 28%. The recount will also focus on mail-in ballots which will be scanned on Monday.