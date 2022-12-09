SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – If early voting is any indication, turnout for Saturday’s election will likely be low in Caddo Parish as voters decide on everything from the Shreveport mayor’s race to three city council and two school board seats.

“We always dream of 100 percent. 42 percent voted for the first race, the Secretary of State kind of believes it won’t be a large turnout, and it doesn’t look like it will be very high.”

American Ground Radio co-host Stephen Parr says that’s because fewer people tend to have reason to show up to the polls for the runoff election.

“Not having as many people on the ballot. Not having as many issues on the ballot kind of takes away for some folks a little bit of the drive to get out and vote.”

Still, Parr says, this election is just as important as the others.

“We have a strong mayoral form of government in this city. that means that the mayor has a lot of power.”

The good news is, that should mean no lines at the polls.

Caddo Parish Court of Clerk Mike Spence says those who do show up to vote need to remember to bring proper ID.

“When they go to the polls. You should have your identification with you, driver’s license, something close to that. If you don’t have one, you should fill out an affidavit,“ Spence said.

Here is a look at what’s on the ballot in Caddo Parish:

When will polls open on Dec. 10?

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.

General Reminders for Voters