WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish cities of Minden and Springhill had to decide on candidates for city leadership positions. Voters throughout the parish were also asked to consider three statewide constitutional amendments.

Minden City Council Districts A and C were on the ballot, with an incumbent in each district hoping to retain their seat. The District A Councilman seat went to challenger Carlton Myles. Latasha Mitchell was elected into the District C seat in the run-off against incumbent Vincen Bradford.

Voters in Springhill chose a new mayor in the run-off election, with candidates “Ronnie” Hearnsberger and Ray Huddleston vying for the city’s top leadership position. Ray Huddleston came out on top as the city’s new mayor.