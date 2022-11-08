WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in Webster Parish took to the polls to choose representatives for four school board seats and several leadership positions in cities and villages throughout the parish.

Webster Parish School Board

Two candidates, Glenda Broughton and Phillip Michael Smart went head to head for the Webster Parish Member of School Board District 8 seat, and Glenda Broughton came out on top.

In District 4, Jonathan Guthrie challenged incumbent Jerry O’Neal, who has been on the board for more than seven years and Guthrie was elected into the position.

Two Republicans ran for the seat in District 6, but Jana Watson defeated her opponent.

Debbie W. Thomas was elected for WPSB District 2.

City of Minden

When Minden Mayor Terry Gardner died of pancreatic cancer in June, Tommy Davis was appointed interim mayor by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on July 26. Davis’s name was absent from the ballot, but there were three other candidates. Nick Cox was elected into the position of mayor.

Two candidates running with no party affiliation, Jared McIver and Larry Morris, Jr. competed to become the city’s top cop in the race for Minden Chief of Police.

Three incumbents in the City of Minden were on the ballot as all five of the city’s council seats were up for the taking.

Council District A – Wayne Edwards

Council District B – Levon Thomas

Council District C – Vincent Bradford

Council District D – Michael Roy

Council District E – Andy Pendegrass

City of Springhill

Springhill Mayor Ray Huddleston was met by two challengers in Tuesday’s election. Courtney Allen and District 2 Alderman “Ronnie” Hearnsberger each sought to unseat Huddleston.

Each of Springhill‘s five council seats was also on the ballot.

Alderman District 1- D. Nicole Frazier

Alderman District 2 – Dennis Smith

Alderman District 3 – Stacey Willard

Alderman District 4 – Mike Whitlock

Alderman District 5 – Derek Melancon

Village of Doyline

Steven Bridwell was appointed Mayor of Doyline unanimously by the village alderman on February 6. He did not seek election to the seat. Instead, Gary T. Carter and Crystal “Christie” Gates entered the race and Gates won the election.

