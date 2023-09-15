(KTAL/KMSS) – Seven candidates hoping to be the next Louisiana Governor face off in a debate hosted by Nexstar media.

Shawn Wilson, Sharon Hewitt, John Schroder, Richard Nelson, Stephen Waguespack, and Hunter Lundy were all given an equal opportunity to debate on a stage. AG Jeff Landry declined an invitation to the first debate hosted by the Urban League of Louisiana.

Crime, insurance, education, abortion, economic development, education, and road conditions in Louisiana are among the most important issues that voters expect the candidates to have sensible solutions for.

The topics addressed in the limited time allotted were abortion, the insurance crisis, infrastructure, policing, and healthcare.

Position on abortion exceptions

Accountability in policing

Infrastructure and roads

Stance on COVID mandates

Fixing homeowners insurance crisis

Campaign AD attacks

Political analysis

Centenary Political Science Professor Amy Friesenhahn breaks down the candidates responses.