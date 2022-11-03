CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Voters will see two propositions on their ballots that fund the library system.

There are two millages that fund the general operation and capital improvement for the Shreve Memorial Library System. These are renewals that come up every ten years. The first asks voters to approve 4.74 mills and the second is for 4.66 mills that the library shares with Caddo Correctional Center to help its funding and partnership where inmates can access books and other services.

Library officials said approving the propositions are vital to keeping the libraries open for the public that provides not only books but internet and other services.

“Of course books and materials. Internet service, computer services, programing for children, teens, and adults. We’ve got everything at the library for every age group. If you love the service let’s continue. The millage is important and without it you’re not going to have a library,” said Ivy Woodard, Shreve Memorial Library Spokesperson.

There are 21 libraries throughout Caddo Parish with one in every neighborhood of Shreveport.