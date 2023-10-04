BOSSIER PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — This year there are two people running for Bossier Parish Sheriff, incumbent Julian Whittington, and former deputy Chris Green.

Whittington has been the Bossier Parish Sheriff for more than a decade and says he’s built a great team and great relationships with the police and fire departments throughout the parish.

He says he wants to continue his success.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be a member of the sheriff’s office for 35 years, believe it or not, and nearly going on 12 years as Sheriff. I think results speak for itself. Proven leadership yields proven results. Crime is low. People are moving to Bossier. It’s where people want to be. It is the place to be and I’m proud to be part of it as your Sheriff and I’d love to continue,” says Whittington.

Former deputy Chris Green says if elected, he wants to invest in youth and the elderly and improve mental health services for the police.

Green began working for the sheriff’s office in 2004 and retired after 14 and a half years to open a business.

“Since I live in Bossier Parrish and love it. I said, ‘Hey this could be a lot better than what we have right now. So, let’s get somebody in there that’s thinking to the future and get stuff done that needs to be done,” said Green.

Early voting is underway for Louisiana’s primary election which is Saturday, October 14th.