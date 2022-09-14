SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Democratic candidate for the United States Senate, Luke Mixon, shares his vision for Louisiana’s future and lays out a case for voters to choose him on the November ballot.

Mixon is one of 12 challengers looking to unseat incumbent Senator John Kennedy in the coming mid-term election. Mixon received the endorsement of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards in June.

When asked what prompted his Senate run, Mixon listed the incumbent’s voting record on issues relevant to Louisiana voters.

“I just don’t think he’s done a very good job for our nation, nor our state,” said Mixon.

He cited Kennedy’s vote in support of overturning the 2020 election results and his vote against last year’s infrastructure bill. A piece of legislation that Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy (R) worked to negotiate and gain the necessary GOP votes for passage.

Mixon says some of the top issues of his platform include lowering the cost of goods, education, and jobs.

Mixon is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, or a TOPGUN graduate as it is more commonly known. During his service, Mixon served as a fighter pilot for 20 years, but this was his first time running for political office.

When asked why he feels he is ready to work on Capitol Hill, Mixon says that he’s never had political aspirations but was always willing to serve.

“That’s part of it. I’m not a career politician. I haven’t spent 30 years in politics. I’m doing this for the same reasons I was a fighter pilot, for the same reasons I served our nation. It’s all about public service.”

Mixon says he is a public servant running for office to represent the majority of Americans who want quality jobs, good roads, a good education for kids, and opportunities for families.

“I believe in Washington right now; we’re seeing too much division and too much partisan politics. That’s not who I am,” Mixon said.