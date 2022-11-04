SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Long-time art therapist Rebecca Thomas says she’s running for the District C seat on the Shreveport City Council because, she feels, new ideas are needed.

“The other people that are running, I think their ideas are old,” said Thomas.

She says what’s being done to deal with the crime issue is a prime example.

“I think that for too long in Shreveport, we’ve leaned on law enforcement and the justice system to control these problems, and they do help, but they don’t prevent it,” she said. “They can’t. That’s not part of their job.”

She proposes a more holistic approach to solving societal problems at crime’s core.

“Things like going into communities where children are growing up with blight, and families with mental illness. Families that don’t have enough support and have economic instability. Children who grow up with food insecurity,” Thomas said. “Seeing violence in their neighborhood. Experiencing racism. Those are the children that will end up by adolescence feeling disengaged with their community and more likely to be brought into a gang.”

Her decades-long work as a therapist has shaped her views.

“I care about not throwing away people,” she said. “Not having kids that end up being incarcerated and we lose those people as citizens. We can provide interventions that will allow them to grow up and be happy. Be productive citizens. And taxpayers will pay less than incarcerating them.”

With all that said, Thomas is realistic about her chances in the race.

“I don’t know how much of a chance I have,” Thomas said.

But she feels compelled to try and share what she feels is right, even if it may be an uphill battle.

“I feel I have a message and an approach that would be really useful for the city,” Thomas said.