TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The numbers are in, and Texarkana Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown will serve another term.

Brown and his supporters celebrated the win at Crossties Event Venue in Downtown Texarkana Tuesday night. Brown says he wants to continue working on what he’s accomplished over the last four years.

“Creating economic development opportunity with the purchase of our land to recruit businesses and keep working on the city‘s finances. That’s big for me is to keep the city in great financial shape, I think I’ve been able to do that,” said Brown.

Steven Hollibush will keep his seat for Ward 3 on the City’s Board of Directors.

As for Ward 5, Danny Jewell will now serve as their director.